F-18 fighter jet crashes at San Diego military base

An F/A-18 fighter jet has crashed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, officials say, but the condition of the pilot was not immediately known.

The incident happened on late Thursday night, just before midnight, when the military jet went down in a remote area of the base, about 14 miles north of downtown San Diego.

The aircraft was found but there was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot, who was the only person on board. Local media said a helicopter was continuing to search for the pilot on early Friday.

“We are aware of an accident involving an F/A-18 Hornet in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar at 11:54 P.M. PST,” the base said in a statement. “This aircraft is not part of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar.”

Article continues below the player

The statement added: “The crash site is on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground. Search and rescue actions are ongoing.”

The cause of the crash, which happened during a training flight, was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.