Twitter alternative Post News shutting down

Post News, a Twitter alternative launched by former Waze CEO Noam Bardin after Elon Musk’s takeover of what’s now called X, has announced it will be shutting down in the coming weeks.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share this sad news with you,” Bardin said in a post on the website. “We have done many great things together … but, at the end of the day, our service is not growing fast enough to become a real business or a significant platform.”

Bardin said Post failed to achieve rapid consumer adoption since launching the platform in April 2023, less than 6 months after Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter.

Noel Baron, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, said the company plans to shut down “within the next month or so,” but both he and Bardin said the team was still exploring “long shot options” to continue.

“This next period for Post is where we hope to establish a partnership or new ownership that can bring the kind of traffic/volume we’d need to maximize all the things that work really well at Post,” Baron wrote.

Another Twitter alternative, called Pebble (previously T2), shut down in November 2023 after failing to get enough users. In addition to Threads, other Twitter alternatives include Bluesky, Mastodon and Spoutible.