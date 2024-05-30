Father and 12-year-old son killed while hiking in Scotland

Two bodies have been found in the search for a father and his 12-year-old son who went missing during a hike in the Scottish Highlands, according to police. Only few details have been released.

Tom Parry, 49, and Richie, his 12-year-old son, were reported missing on Wednesday after they failed to return from a hike in the Glencoe area, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Glasgow.

Their car was found in the parking area for The Three Sisters, a hiking area in Glencoe. The mountains in the area – Aonach Dubh, Beinn Fhada and Gearr Aonach – are collectively known as the Three Sisters.

Investigators believe the father and son stopped at The Three Sisters on Tuesday to go hillwalking in the area before heading home to Cheshire, where they were scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, police confirmed that two bodies had been found in Glencoe. Although they have not yet been formally identified, the family of Tom and Richie have been notified.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances,” Police Scotland said in a statement. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Inspector Craig Johnstone, of Police Scotland, said his thoughts are with all those involved. “I would like to thank all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers,” he said.