Politics
Trump and Biden agree to participate in 2 presidential debates
U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have agreed to participate in two presidential debates in June and September, ending months of uncertainty as the November election draws closer.
CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the first presidential debate on June 27, at the network’s studio in Atlanta. The debate will air live on all CNN channels, CNN.com and on CNN Max.
“To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate, no audience will be present,” the network said in a press release. Biden’s team has also asked for microphones to be muted if a candidate is speaking beyond the allotted speaking time.
ABC News reporters David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the second debate on September 10. It will air on ABC, ABC’s online streaming platform and Hulu. The network has also agreed to make the debate available to other channels and news networks in America.
Wednesday’s announcement followed months of uncertainty about the likelihood of presidential debates.
Trump, who declined to participate in the Republican presidential debates, has repeatedly challenged Biden to debate him. Biden however had not given a clear answer until Wednesday’s announcement.
“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020 and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again,” Biden said in an online video. “Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice.”
Trump quickly accepted Biden’s proposal.
“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – he can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September.”
Trump also proposed a third debate on Fox News on October 2 but there was no indication that Biden planned to accept it. “I would strongly recommend more than two debates,” Trump said.
Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024
Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.
Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u
