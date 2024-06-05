5 dead in shooting at North Las Vegas apartment complex

Five people were killed and a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured when a gunman opened fire at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas, according to local officials. The suspect later killed himself.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. on Monday when officers were called for a shooting at Craig Ranch Villas, an apartment complex in North Las Vegas. When they arrived, officers found two women inside a unit who were later pronounced dead.

As they began to investigate, detectives found a third gunshot victim, a 13-year-old girl, who was rushed to UMC Trauma Center in critical condition. This led them to another unit where three more bodies were found: a man and two women.

The suspect, Eric Adams

Detectives identified 47-year-old Eric Adams as a suspect in the case and received information just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday that he was staying at a business in the 1500 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. When officers arrived at the location, Adams fled into the backyard of a nearby residence.

“Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide,” the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement.

Details about a possible motive for the killings were not immediately known. The victims were described as two women in their mid-20s, a woman in her early 40s, a woman in her late 50s, and a man in his early 20s.