British TV presenter Michael Mosley found dead in Greece

Greek police have found the body of British TV presenter and author Dr. Michael Mosley, who disappeared earlier this week while taking a walk on Symi island, according to his family and local officials. He was 67.

Mosley’s body was found on Sunday morning in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach, north of where he was last seen on Wednesday afternoon while temperatures on the island were hitting 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team,” his wife, Clare Bailey Mosley, said in a statement.

Mrs. Mosley added: “It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.”

Mosley left Agios Nikolaos beach at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, heading to the center of the island amid extreme temperatures. He was spotted on CCTV in Pedi at 1:50 p.m. and then seen heading away from Pedi about 7 minutes later, walking to the northeast.

Police launched a search on Thursday morning which expanded later in the day, initially with no results. Divers joined the search on Friday to search the water around Symi. The presenter’s children also joined the search when they arrived on Symi on Saturday.

“We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him,” Mrs. Mosley said. “Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.”

BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said the broadcaster was “deeply saddened” to learn of Mosley’s death.

“Michael worked closely with BBC Radio 4 and the BBC Studios Science Unit for many years on groundbreaking science and health programmes from Medical Mavericks, Eat Fast Live Longer, Inside Michael Mosley and The Young Ones, to Trust me I’m a Doctor,” Moore said. “He also made regular appearances on Morning Live and The One Show, and of course presented his own hugely popular and successful BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds podcast Just One Thing.”

Moore added: “He was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life. His entertaining and accessible style was enjoyed by audiences around the world and he will be hugely missed by many people not least those fortunate enough to have worked with him at the BBC.”