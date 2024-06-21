Key reasons to download a mobile VPN

VPN stands for virtual private network. Since the 1990s, this technology has advanced and is now an absolute necessity for every person. The development of AI enables criminals to plan assaults more quickly and effectively, contributing to the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks. Thus, everyone must consider cybersecurity and set up a free VPN.

Understanding the VPN: how does the technology work?

VPN is a security technology designed to ensure secure online data transmission. While using a free VPN on a PC is quite popular, many users still ignore the need to use a mobile VPN.

Using a VPN, you may establish a secure route for data transfer even on unprotected networks. This is made possible by data encryption and redirection to a distant VPN server over a secure tunnel. This server acts as an intermediary between you and the rest of the Internet. It allows users to keep privacy online as the user’s IP address is concealed because the data receiver only sees the VPN server’s IP address.

It’s crucial to set up a VPN app on smartphones and tablets as users typically use them to access public networks, which are the most dangerous in terms of cyberattacks. You can get an Android VPN and free VPN for iOS and via the Play Store and App Store, respectively.

Therefore, the following algorithm governs how a free VPN operates:

encrypt the request; transmit it to a remote VPN server; decode the request on the server; send the request to the target Internet resource after it has been decrypted; wait for the Internet resource to respond, and repeat all of these steps in the opposite order.

Does my phone need a VPN?

Having a VPN on your smartphone might be even more important than it is on your desktop computer. Throughout the day, you are significantly more likely to use your phone to access many public Wi-Fi networks, which increases its vulnerability to attacks.

The key benefits of using a free VPN on your phone:

1) Secure connection to public Wi-Fi hotspots

A public Wi-Fi network is a common target for hackers. There are several methods in which attackers attempt to steal the data, but the most common is a Man-in-the-middle attack.

Hackers could try to use Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) poisoning to get access to your data. They can search a public Wi-Fi network for your device’s IP address and the router’s IP address using specialized tools. Then, by sending fictitious ARP messages, they can discover the MAC (Media Access Control) address of the router and your device. Therefore hackers can pretend to be your device and take control of all the data that is sent between you and the websites you access.

This attack often acts as a preparatory step for other malicious actions, such as infecting your gadget with viruses. A mobile VPN will perfectly protect your device from the Man-in-the-middle attack thanks to its basic functions of data encryption and IP address hiding. So if you find yourself in a situation where you have run out of cellular data, you can safely use a public Wi-Fi hotspot by connecting to the VPN.

2) Online privacy

By utilizing a free VPN on your phone, you can prevent being followed and have your browsing history examined. Cell phone providers could keep an eye on your internet activities and exploit the information they collect, just like ISPs do.

To browse anonymously on your phone and guarantee that your data is always kept private, you need a VPN.

Credit: Pixelkult

3) Free Internet without geo-blocking

It is particularly useful if you travel regularly to have a chance to avoid any geo-restrictions. By using your IP address to ascertain your location, certain websites and services can prohibit you from accessing specific websites or services. When traveling overseas, it’s possible that certain websites won’t work in the country you’re visiting. For instance, if you use Netflix often, the content you can access will change based on where you are.

You may switch locations using a VPN. To gain access to content that is restricted, establish a connection to the remote VPN server in a nation where the required content is not blocked.

4) Reduced cost of online shopping

Is it common for you to purchase online using your phone? Hotel rooms, airfare, and other products and services may end up costing more due to some questionable pricing strategies. If the website notices that you have been frequently looking for a product you will receive an increased price. Furthermore, websites often utilize your IP address to determine your location. Based on this, they display higher prices to users from wealthier regions.

You can be sure you are receiving the greatest bargain when you use a VPN since it prevents the website from knowing where you are or what you have previously browsed. Connect to the VPN, clear off any temporary files from your browser, and try out a few servers to get the best deal.

These are the main reasons to use a mobile VPN:

It establishes a secure tunnel for data transfer.

It conceals the IP address of users, allowing them to stay anonymous.

It enables you to use public Wi-Fi networks safely, reducing the danger of data loss and the possibility of third-party monitoring of your online activities.

The likelihood of cyberattacks is reduced.

You can get around Internet restrictions and use all common internet services while traveling.

Key factors to consider when choosing a VPN

1. Protection

You should focus mostly on data security as it’s the primary motivation for setting up a VPN. Learn about encryption and tunneling methods before selecting a VPN provider.

Tunneling protocols are in charge of providing a secure path for data transfer. These are protocols (like IKEv2) that are perfect for VPN on mobile devices.

VPN encryption is a technology that shields data from unwanted access by converting it from a readable and accessible format into an encrypted code. These days, 256-bit encryption is the most dependable as it is practically impossible to crack the encryption key.

2. Privacy

Select a VPN company that does not collect data so you won’t have to worry about how they handle it. This is covered under the logging policy. Choose a no-logs VPN.

3. The number of servers that the free VPN offers

Verify if the supplier has a server in your home country of residence if you travel a lot.

4. An intuitive interface

After downloading the app of your choice, see if it is user-friendly. Usually, setting up a VPN connection only takes a few clicks.

5. Support

Verify whether the company offers 24/7 support and find out how to get in touch with it.



Once you’ve assessed each of these factors, you should be able to select and download a trustworthy free mobile VPN.