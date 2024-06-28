Man who threatened Republican presidential candidates found dead before verdict

A New Hampshire man who was charged with sending death threats to three Republican presidential candidates has died in an apparent suicide, local officials say. It happened while the jury was deciding his fate.

Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover, was first arrested on December 9, 2023, after he was indicted in connection with a series of threatening text messages sent to three presidential campaigns in late November and early December.

In the messages, which were sent to the campaigns of Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie, Anderson threatened to carry out mass shootings at political events. He also threatened to “disembowel” one candidate and “blow” Ramaswamy’s “brains out.”

Anderson’s attorneys argued that he had no intention to follow through on those threats, adding that he was receiving treatment for his mental health, which included medication.

Anderson failed to appear in court on Wednesday after the jury began deliberating, prompting a search by local and federal law enforcement. Anderson had also made threats to harm himself.

At around 8:30 p.m., police found Anderson’s body in a car at a parking garage near Concord Hospital in Concord. A strong chemical smell was coming from the car, police said. There is no suspicion of foul play.

The jury had reached a verdict on one counts before news reached the court that Anderson had died. The proceedings were then canceled and the case was dismissed. The jury’s verdict was not disclosed.

Anderson would have faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.