13 people shot, 4 killed, at Birmingham, Alabama nightclub

At least four people were killed Saturday night and nine others were injured when gunfire erupted at a nightclub in Birmingham, Alabama, local officials say. No arrests were immediately made.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. when officers were called for a shooting at a nightclub in the 3400 block of 27th Street North in the city of Birmingham. Upon arrival at the scene, they found multiple victims, both inside and outside the club.

Police spokesman Truman Fitzgerald said three people died at the scene, including a man on the sidewalk and two women inside the nightclub. A fourth victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

“Currently, there are at least 9 additional gunshot victims receiving treatment at UAB Hospital who were shot during this incident,” Fitzgerald said. Details about their conditions were not immediately known.

“Detectives are working to determine what led to shots being fired and the victims being shot,” the spokesman said. “However, we can point out that we believe at least one suspect fired shots from the street into the nightclub.”

There was no word on a possible motive and no arrests were made as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with additional information about Saturday’s mass shooting is asked to call police at 205-254-1764. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-777.