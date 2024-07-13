Legal
13 people shot, 4 killed, at Birmingham, Alabama nightclub
At least four people were killed Saturday night and nine others were injured when gunfire erupted at a nightclub in Birmingham, Alabama, local officials say. No arrests were immediately made.
The incident happened just after 11 p.m. when officers were called for a shooting at a nightclub in the 3400 block of 27th Street North in the city of Birmingham. Upon arrival at the scene, they found multiple victims, both inside and outside the club.
Police spokesman Truman Fitzgerald said three people died at the scene, including a man on the sidewalk and two women inside the nightclub. A fourth victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
“Currently, there are at least 9 additional gunshot victims receiving treatment at UAB Hospital who were shot during this incident,” Fitzgerald said. Details about their conditions were not immediately known.
“Detectives are working to determine what led to shots being fired and the victims being shot,” the spokesman said. “However, we can point out that we believe at least one suspect fired shots from the street into the nightclub.”
There was no word on a possible motive and no arrests were made as of Sunday morning.
Anyone with additional information about Saturday’s mass shooting is asked to call police at 205-254-1764. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-777.
13 people shot, 4 killed, at Birmingham, Alabama nightclub
Trump injured in assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally
3 Best Websites to Buy Twitch Viewers (Real and Cheap)
Suitcases with human remains found on bridge in southwest England
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Suspected drunk driver kills NFL player Khyree Jackson and 2 others
-
World1 week ago
Cambodia reports new human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal1 week ago
Sex offender kills 4, injures 3 at Kentucky birthday party
-
US News7 days ago
U.S. COVID update (July 7): Cases rise for 5th week in a row
-
Legal7 days ago
20 people shot, 2 killed, at Detroit block party
-
World1 week ago
At least 90 migrants drown in shipwreck off Mauritania
-
Business1 week ago
Apple removes VPN apps from Russian App Store at Russia’s request
-
Legal3 days ago
Suitcases with human remains found on bridge in southwest England