20 people shot, 2 killed, at Detroit block party

At least 20 people were shot, two fatally, when a man opened fire Sunday at a block party in Detroit, according to local officials. The suspect was also shot and taken into custody.

The incident happened at around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called for an active shooter in the area of Reno Street and Rossini Drive, on Detroit’s east side, where a block party was taking place.

Officers confirmed that at least 20 people had been shot, including a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head and died at the scene. Another victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the back and died at a local hospital.

The injured victims range in age from 17 to 28. This includes a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly in critical condition and 13 others who suffered serious injuries.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition at a local hospital, where he was taken into custody, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Details about a possible motive for the mass shooting were not immediately known. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).