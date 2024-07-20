Legal
20 people shot, 2 killed, at Detroit block party
At least 20 people were shot, two fatally, when a man opened fire Sunday at a block party in Detroit, according to local officials. The suspect was also shot and taken into custody.
The incident happened at around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called for an active shooter in the area of Reno Street and Rossini Drive, on Detroit’s east side, where a block party was taking place.
Officers confirmed that at least 20 people had been shot, including a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head and died at the scene. Another victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the back and died at a local hospital.
The injured victims range in age from 17 to 28. This includes a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly in critical condition and 13 others who suffered serious injuries.
The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition at a local hospital, where he was taken into custody, police said. His name was not immediately released.
Details about a possible motive for the mass shooting were not immediately known. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
X verifies fake account of Deer Park, Texas Police Department
-
US News7 days ago
5 people killed in small plane crash near Sidney, New York
-
World6 days ago
Severe turbulence injures 40 people on Air Europa flight
-
US News1 day ago
Suspected drunk driver kills NFL player Khyree Jackson and 2 others
-
Legal23 hours ago
Sex offender kills 4, injures 3 at Kentucky birthday party
-
World1 day ago
Cambodia reports new human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal1 week ago
New Jersey Amber Alert: Zander Abad abducted in Paterson
-
World3 days ago
At least 90 migrants drown in shipwreck off Mauritania