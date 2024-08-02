2 arrested in ISIS plot to attack Taylor Swift concert in Austria

Two people have been arrested in connection with a plot to attack Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts in Austria, officials confirmed on Wednesday, prompting increased security measures. Three suspects are still at large.

The investigation began after Austria’s Army Intelligence Unit received a tip from a foreign military service. This information was passed on to law enforcement, which led to a group of ISIS supporters who were preparing for an attack.

The first suspect, a 19-year-old man, was arrested in the small town of Ternitz in Lower Austria. He was said to have been “radicalized on the internet” and pledged allegiance to ISIS. Chemical substances were found at his home.

A second suspect was arrested in Vienna, according to Franz Ruf, from the Directorate General for Public Security. The Kurier newspaper, citing police sources, said the second suspect is 17 years old.

Police said the two were preparing to carry out an attack on a major event, with Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts being studied in detail. Swift is scheduled to hold 3 concerts in Vienna later this week with each event having sold more than 65,000 tickets. Thousands more are expected outside the stadium.

Three other suspects are still at large, according to the Kurier newspaper.

Officials said the acute threat to Taylor Swift’s concerts had been “minimized” but an “abstract threat” still exists. As a result, there will be an increased police presence at the venue with assistance from the Cobra tactical police unit.

“There will be increased access and entry controls and increased police surveillance at the concerts,” Vienna police said in a statement. “This may lead to delays in arrival. Please arrive on time.”