Politics
Kamala Harris to give first interview since launching presidential campaign
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will give her first interview this week since launching her campaign for the White House, CNN confirmed on Tuesday. She will be joined by her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
CNN announced on Tuesday that Harris and Walz have agreed to sit down exclusively with CNN anchor Dana Bash from the crucial battleground state of Georgia. It will air as a primetime special at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.
The interview will air on CNN USA, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN.com and CNN apps. It will also be available on demand on the CNN website, apps and cable operator platforms.
Harris has faced increasing criticism from her opponent, former President Donald Trump, and other Republican party officials for failing to give any media interviews.
On July 21, President Joe Biden announced his decision to end his campaign for re-election, which followed weeks of mounting concern about his health and his ability to beat Donald Trump in the November 5 election. Harris took his place.
