Pokémon star Rachael Lillis, who voiced Misty and Jessie, dead at 46

Pokémon star Rachael Lillis, who voiced Misty, Jessie and Jigglypuff in the English version, has died after a battle with cancer, her family announced on Monday. She was 46 years old.

Lillis was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and passed away on Saturday night, according to her sister Laurie Orr, who announced the news in an update on GoFundMe.

“She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful,” Orr wrote. “She is with God, the angels, and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite Love.”

Orr added: “Unfortunately, regrettably, I was not with her, it was just this past week that she was starting to decline. This was unexpected and we are completely grief-stricken.”

By Monday afternoon, nearly $100,000 had been donated to help cover her medical bills and a memorial service. Remaining funds will go to causes in her name, specifically those which fight cancer, Orr said.

Veronica Taylor, one of Lillis’ co-stars on Pokémon, described her an “extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing.”

“She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved,” Taylor said.

She added: “Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately.”