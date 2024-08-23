RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot ahead of possible Trump meeting

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew his name from the ballot in Arizona on Thursday night, just a day before he’s widely expected to meet with Donald Trump, whose campaign is teasing a “special guest” for Friday’s rally.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Kennedy submitted a digital notice just after 6 p.m. on Thursday in which he voluntarily withdrew his name from the November 5 ballot in Arizona.

The notice was filed just 12 hours before Arizona’s ballot printing deadline. It would’ve been impossible to remove Kennedy’s name if he had not filed the notice by 6 a.m. on Friday.

JP Martin, a spokesman for the secretary of state, told ABC News that the withdrawal forms were processed in time and were now final. “No changes may be made to put the electors back on the ballot now,” he said.

The news followed speculation that Kennedy is preparing to end his long-shot independent presidential campaign, with multiple reports suggesting he plans to endorse former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Earlier this week, Kennedy’s campaign said he plans to “address the nation” from Phoenix, Arizona at 2 p.m. ET on Friday to discuss the “present historical moment and his path forward.”

Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, has said the former president will be joined by a “special guest” at Friday’s rally in Glendale, a city near Phoenix. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

“President Trump will be joined by a special guest as he delivers remarks about his America First policies and his vision to lower inflation and the cost of living, secure the border, and make our cities safe again,” the campaign said on Thursday night.

Trump declined to provide any specifics when asked about it on Fox News, saying he has “no idea” whether Kennedy will endorse him. “I know he’s got a press conference in a different part of the state … It’s possible we’ll be meeting tomorrow,” he said.