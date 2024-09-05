5 women shot after fight at New Orleans business

A woman was killed and four others were injured when a gunman opened fire at their vehicle in New Orleans, shortly after the victims had gotten into a fight with another group, according to police.

The incident happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called for a shooting at the intersection of South Solomen and Baudin Street in New Orleans, according to a police statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four women suffering from gunshot wounds. A fifth victim, a 29-year-old woman, had already been taken to hospital by private vehicle. She later died of her injuries.

The four other victims were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

According to the initial investigation, the women were involved in a physical altercation at a business in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue. While they were leaving the area in their vehicle, an unidentified gunmen opened fire.

“The vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and flipped over at the intersection of South Solomon and Baudin Streets,” the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement.

No arrests were immediately made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-658-5300. If you want to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.