Switzerland reopens embassy in Baghdad after 33 years

Switzerland reopened its embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Tuesday, more than three decades after its previous representation in Iraq was closed due to the outbreak of the 1991 Gulf War, officials said.

“By reopening the embassy, the Federal Council aims to strengthen bilateral relations with the populous country and deepen cooperation in economic, security and migration matters,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

The Swiss government said the security situation in Iraq has improved after long periods of internal conflicts, opening a new phase of economic development. Iraq has also played a role as a regional mediator with efforts to promote peace and security in the region.

More than 50 countries currently have their own embassies in Baghdad, including 18 European countries and the European Union.

Article continues below the player

The reopening of the embassy was one of the key topics when Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis visited Iraq in 2021. Switzerland’s foreign affairs committees formally approved the reopening late last year.

“The new embassy will work to strengthen Swiss-Iraqi relations, foster cooperation in economic, security and peace matters, and advance Switzerland’s interests,” the foreign ministry said. “Iraq’s energy resources and diversified economy present promising long-term export and investment prospects for Swiss businesses.”

The embassy will have only three staff members for now, including Daniel Hunn who was appointed as ambassador earlier this year. He is joined by two officers to support migration-related projects and dialogue with the Iraqi authorities.

This means the embassy will not be open to the public. The Swiss embassy in Amman, Jordan, will continue to manage consular services and process Swiss visa applications for Iraqi citizens.