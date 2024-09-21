Legal
Terrorism suspected in fatal knife attack in Rotterdam
A man who stabbed two people near a famous bridge in the port city of Rotterdam, killing one of them, is believed to have had a terrorist motive, Dutch prosecutors confirmed on Friday.
The Public Prosecution Service said the suspect, a 22-year-old man from the city of Amersfoort, had shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he carried out a violent attack near the Erasmus bridge on Thursday night.
A 32-year-old man from Rotterdam died at the scene of the attack. The other victim, a 33-year-old man from Switzerland, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was treated and released on Friday.
“The investigation conducted so far provides indications that the suspect may be ideologically driven,” prosecutors said in a statement. “At the same time, the prosecution service wants to emphasize that the investigation is still underway and that other motives cannot be excluded.”
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder with a terrorist intent. The man, whose name has not been released, was known to police and previously convicted for violent crimes.
The court in Rotterdam has excused itself from the case because court employees were among the witnesses. As a result, the suspect will appear before a judge at the court in The Hague.
