2 people found dead at home in Newfane, Vermont

Police are investigating after the bodies of two people were found at a home in the town of Newfane in south Vermont, according to local officials. No one else is believed to have been involved.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday when someone reported finding two family members dead in a home on South Wardsboro Road in Newfane, a small town in Windham County.

“Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event involving individuals who knew each other,” Vermont State Police said in a statement. “Current indications are that everyone involved with this incident is accounted for.”

No one is in custody and there is no known threat to the public.

Article continues below the player

There was no immediate word on the exact cause and manner of death. The scene was processed for evidence and the bodies were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for further investigation.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.