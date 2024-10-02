Legal
2 people found dead at home in Newfane, Vermont
Police are investigating after the bodies of two people were found at a home in the town of Newfane in south Vermont, according to local officials. No one else is believed to have been involved.
The incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday when someone reported finding two family members dead in a home on South Wardsboro Road in Newfane, a small town in Windham County.
“Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event involving individuals who knew each other,” Vermont State Police said in a statement. “Current indications are that everyone involved with this incident is accounted for.”
No one is in custody and there is no known threat to the public.
There was no immediate word on the exact cause and manner of death. The scene was processed for evidence and the bodies were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for further investigation.
The identities of the deceased were not immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
2 people found dead at home in Newfane, Vermont
Washington Post stops endorsing presidential candidates
Man arrested after attacking crew member on New Zealand-bound flight
Suspect arrested in shootings at Democratic Party campaign office in Arizona
Most Viewed
-
Legal7 days ago
Arkansas Amber Alert: Trixie Studer missing from Logan County
-
Legal1 week ago
Colorado Amber Alert: Sandra Mendoza abducted in Pueblo
-
Legal4 days ago
5 killed in shooting at Fall City, Washington home, teenager arrested
-
Legal3 days ago
New Mexico Amber Alert: Kaelani Gonzales abducted in Albuquerque
-
Legal3 days ago
Suspect arrested in shootings at Democratic Party campaign office in Arizona
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Former ‘Iron Maiden’ singer Paul Di’Anno dead at 66
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Former ‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne dead at 31
-
Business1 week ago
X, formerly Twitter, will allow blocked users to read posts