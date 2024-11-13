Cassidy Cornett: Young girl abducted in Stockbridge, Georgia

A BOLO has been issued for a young girl, Cassidy Cornett, after she was allegedly abducted from Stockbridge in Henry County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Details about the exact circumstances of the kidnapping were not immediately released, but the Henry County Police Department said Cassidy was last seen on Scarborough Road in Stockbridge.

The suspect has been identified as Timothy Roberts. He’s described as a white male with brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green shirt. The nature of his relationship to Cassidy, if any, was not disclosed.

“The female (Ms. Cassidy Cornett) is believed to have been forcibly taken by the male,” police said in a statement. It was not immediately clear whether an amber alert would be issued.

Article continues below the player

Roberts is believed to have taken Cassidy in a green Toyota Rav4 with Georgia license plate SCZ8147.

Anyone who sees Cassidy, Roberts or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately. If you have other information that could help investigators, call Det. L. Peters at 770-288-8494, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text 770-220-7009.

This is a missing child alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.