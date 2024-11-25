Colorado Amber Alert: Uriah Saye abducted in Lakewood

A Colorado Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Uriah Saye Jr after he was allegedly abducted in Lakewood, local officials say. He was last seen in Otero County and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Uriah was last seen in Cheraw, a town north of La Junta, at 12:50 p.m. on Monday, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of his abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Crystal Denmon, a 26-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. The nature of her relationship to Uriah has not been disclosed.

“Crystal is considered armed and dangerous – for your safety, do not approach her,” police said in the amber alert.

Article continues below the player

Denmon is believed to have taken the child in a white 2012 Ford Focus with temporary Colorado license plate number 6812186. They were last seen driving in Cheraw but it’s unknown where they may be heading.

Uriah is described as a 7-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 78 pounds.

Anyone who sees Uriah, Denmon or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.