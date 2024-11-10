Donald Trump secures 312 electoral votes with victory in Arizona

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has been declared the winner in Arizona, the final state in which the race was still undecided, according to results from local officials. It takes Trump’s electoral votes to 312.

The Associated Press called the race for Trump at 9:21 p.m. on Saturday after results from Maricopa County and other areas added to his overall lead, which is 52.6% against Vice President Kamala Harris’ 46.4%, a lead of 185,000 votes.

Trump won all 7 presidential battlegrounds in the 2024 election, winning 312 electoral votes in total, compared to 226 for Harris. The number to win the presidency is 270. Trump received nearly 75 million votes against 71 million for Harris.

The Republican Party also gained control of the U.S. Senate during Tuesday’s election. Control of the House of Representatives is still unclear as no winner has been declared in 17 races, though Republicans appear to have a small advantage. It could take days before all votes have been counted in the final races.

Trump is due to take office as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, with JD Vance as his vice president. He will succeed President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the presidential race on July 21 after mounting concerns about his health and age. He endorsed Harris, who lost the election.