Hunter killed in brown bear attack in southeast Alaska

A 50-year-old man who went deer hunting in southeast Alaska was mauled to death by a group of brown bears, officials confirmed Thursday. He had earlier been reported missing.

Tad Fujioka, 50, was reported missing on Tuesday night after leaving on a solo deer hunting trip on Baranof Island, which is part of the ABC islands along the Canadian border.

The next morning, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Sitka SAR launched land-based searches in remote wooded areas on the island, which is known for its wilderness and dense brown bear population.

“At approximately 11:30am, search teams located Fujioka’s remains,” Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. “Investigation revealed he was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling.”

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted three brown bears in the area. Police spokesman Tim DeSpain said the bears apparently mauled Fujioka and consumed a deer he had killed.

Fujioka’s body was recovered and his family has been notified.