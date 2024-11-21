Joshua Altheef: 7-year-old autistic boy missing in West Chester Twp., Ohio

Authorities in West Chester Township, Ohio are searching for 7-year-old Joshua Altheef Jr., who was reported missing near his home on Wyndtree Drive, local officials say. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

Joshua was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after he was dropped off by his school bus driver near his home on Wyndtree Drive. His parents left him in the care of an adult sibling, according to local journalist Paige A. Barnes, and he went missing a short time later.

Joshua is described as a Black male, 4 feet tall, weighing 44 pounds, according to West Chester police. The child, who has autism and is non-verbal, was last seen wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, black, red, and white Nike sneakers, and a black jacket.

According to officials, Joshua may not respond when his name is called and he is known to like water and parks.

“Countless Police and Fire personnel and resources are aiding in the search,” the West Chester Township Government said in a post shared on social media on Wednesday night. “Residents in the area are encouraged to check their property.”

Anyone who sees Joshua is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the West Chester Township Police Department at 513-777-2231 if you have any other information that could help investigators.