Legal
Judge dismisses case against Trump in 2020 election probe
Judge Tanya Chutkan has dismissed the case against President-elect Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, according to an order issued by the judge. The dismissal follows special counsel Jack Smith’s request to drop the charges at the federal level.
The opinion, authored by District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan and posted on Monday, states that the dismissal was granted under Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure, which allows the government to dismiss an indictment with leave of court.
This follows Smith’s request to dismiss the four federal charges against Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. These charges included conspiring against the United States, preventing Congress from certifying the election results, conspiring against the right to vote, and obstructing the certification of ballots.
Judge Chutkan mentioned that “the immunity afforded to a sitting President is temporary, expiring when they leave office,” suggesting that the case could be re-filed after Trump’s term ends.
The President-elect still faces state charges in the state of Georgia, along with 18 others, for attempting to reverse the 2020 election results in that state.
