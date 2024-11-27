Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail in sex trafficking trial

A judge has denied bail to Sean “Diddy” Combs, following prosecutors’ pleas that he remain behind bars due to public safety concerns. The order, released on Wednesday afternoon, stated that there is a serious risk of witness tampering and direct evidence of Combs’ violent behavior.

On November 8, 2024, Combs renewed his motion for release. However, after a hearing on November 22 and supplemental filings on November 25 and 26, the court concluded that no conditions could reasonably assure community safety, according to the judge’s ruling.

Presiding over the case, Judge Arun Subramanian based his decision on a comprehensive review of evidence, including allegations of Combs’ violent conduct, the charges against him, and concerns about potential witness tampering.

“For decades, Combs abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,” the order stated. “To do so, [Combs] relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

Combs “himself carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims of and witnesses to his abuse,” said the order. The judge also notes that law enforcement recovered firearms, including three AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers, from his residences earlier this year.

Judge Subramanian cited direct evidence of Combs’ violent behavior, including video footage and text messages from a widely known 2016 incident. Prosecutors argued that these materials demonstrate a history of violence, contradicting Combs’ claim that his actions stemmed from a toxic personal relationship.

Additionally, the judge highlighted instances where Combs allegedly contacted a witness who had testified before a grand jury, raising concerns about potential witness tampering. The judge also mentioned deleted text and communications in this particular incident.

Prosecutors also presented evidence suggesting Combs used third-party accounts and unauthorized messaging services to obscure communications with outside parties. These actions, which reportedly occurred even as Combs sought bail, cast doubt on his ability to adhere to any release conditions. The government also pointed to efforts to influence the jury pool and potentially contact witnesses through indirect means.

The judge also reviewed an incident involving legal pads recovered from Combs’ detention facility. While defense counsel claimed the pads were clearly marked as privileged, photographs contradicted this assertion. Although this issue did not form the basis of the court’s decision, it contributed to broader concerns about Combs’ credibility and willingness to comply with court orders.

Ultimately, the judge determined that prosecutors had demonstrated, by clear and convincing evidence, that Combs’ release would pose a risk to community safety. The decision reflects the court’s assessment of the seriousness of the charges, Combs’ history, and the potential for ongoing obstruction or harm. As a result, Combs will remain detained while awaiting trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently under arrest at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York and his trial is set to start on May 5, 2025.