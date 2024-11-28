Teen dies after stray bullet strikes car in St. Louis

A 16-year-old teen who was shot on Interstate 55 in St. Louis, Missouri has died, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He was struck by a stray bullet.

Colin Brown, was struck by an apparent stray bullet while traveling in a vehicle with his father on Saturday night, according to a police statement. Brown’s father, reported someone firing into the car and continued driving until reaching police and emergency medical services.

Brown, a junior at Christian Brothers College High School and a hockey player, was returning home from a hockey game in Affton at the time of the shooting, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Authorities confirmed that Brown passed away on Wednesday, after several days in critical condition.

Article continues below the player

“It is with a heavy heart – I share with you that 16-year-old Colin Brown has died after being shot by a stray bullet Saturday night on I-55,” police spokesperson Mitch McCoy said in a statement.

“Colin – a beloved and talented hockey player – passed away but not before giving the ultimate gift of life,” McCoy added. “Earlier today, Colin’s organs were donated to other patients in desperate need.”

Homicide detectives located evidence of gunfire in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Loughborough. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified.

McCoy urged the community for assistance. “We cannot stress how important it is for residents living in the area of I-55 and Loughborough to review their home security cameras – which may have captured the shooting. We are also asking anyone who was driving on I-55 in the Loughborough area and witnessed gunfire or was in the area when the gunfire happened – to call our detectives at 314-444-5371.”