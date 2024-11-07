Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Jordan Maceachran missing from Hunt County
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Jordan Maceachran after she was reported missing from West Tawakoni in Hunt County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Jordan was last seen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday at her home in the 600 block of Valley West Drive in West Tawakoni, a small city on the west side of Lake Tawakoni, about 40 miles east of Dallas.
Jordan takes medication for a mental health condition and may become violent or suicidal without it, according to her mother, who spoke with Fox 4.
Jordan is described as a 16-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 179 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “AC/DC” on the front, black pants, and black and white shoes.
Anyone who sees Jordan is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the West Tawakoni Police Department at (903) 447-3605 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Texas Amber Alert: Jordan Maceachran missing from Hunt County
Israel signs deal to buy 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing
Drunk driver hits 2 police officers at Colorado crash site, killing 1
Bomb threats at 5 polling stations in Georgia came from Russia, state says
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas man accused of plotting mass shooting pleads guilty
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Connor Young missing from Heartland
-
US News7 days ago
Hunter killed in brown bear attack in southeast Alaska
-
Legal1 week ago
Chinese student in Michigan charged with illegal voting
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Music legend Quincy Jones, who worked with Michael Jackson, dead at 91
-
Legal2 days ago
Bomb threats at 5 polling stations in Georgia came from Russia, state says
-
US News6 days ago
Surfer attacked by shark near Hawaii’s Maui island, loses part of leg
-
World1 week ago
U.S. hits ISIS training camps in Syria, killing up to 35