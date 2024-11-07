Texas Amber Alert: Jordan Maceachran missing from Hunt County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Jordan Maceachran after she was reported missing from West Tawakoni in Hunt County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Jordan was last seen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday at her home in the 600 block of Valley West Drive in West Tawakoni, a small city on the west side of Lake Tawakoni, about 40 miles east of Dallas.

Jordan takes medication for a mental health condition and may become violent or suicidal without it, according to her mother, who spoke with Fox 4.

Jordan is described as a 16-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 179 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “AC/DC” on the front, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Jordan is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the West Tawakoni Police Department at (903) 447-3605 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

