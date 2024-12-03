US News
3 American and Canadian climbers missing on New Zealand mountain
Three climbers from the United States and Canada have been reported missing on New Zealand’s tallest mountain, and the discovery of their gear suggests they may have died in a fall, according to local officials.
The three tourists were climbing the 12,200-feet (3,700m) tall Aoraki Mount Cook on New Zealand’s South Island over the weekend and were due to return at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, when they were scheduled to be picked up.
A missing persons report was made to police at 12:45 p.m. the same day, after which search-and-rescue personnel and a helicopter began searching the mountain. The operation was paused at 8 p.m. due to bad weather.
“During the search, several-climbing related items were located, which are believed to belong to the three men,” police said in a statement.
On Tuesday, police identified two of the missing men as 56-year-old Kurt Blair and 50-year-old Carlos Romero, both from the United States. The third man was only described as a Canadian national.
Police said the men arrived at the mountain by flying to Plateau Hut on Saturday afternoon, after which they planning to summit Aoraki Mount Cook via the Zurbriggen Ridge.
Silverton Avalanche School in Colorado said they were informed by New Zealand authorities that the men were presumed to have died on the mountain.
“The climbers appear to have taken a fatal fall from high upon the peak,” the school said. “Gear and equipment found from the party has helped SAR piece together the tragedy although remote, technical and heavily glaciated terrain coupled with deteriorating weather has prevented a recovery of the climbers.”
The school said Blair, who worked as a professional mountain guide, was a “beloved fixture” of the San Juan mountains who came from a proud lineage of mountain adventurers.
“Blair leaves behind a loving family, two amazing sons and a mountain community that stretches along the entire length of the 550 corridor and beyond. He is loved and will be missed,” the school said.
The search operation remained suspended on Tuesday and weather conditions are not expected to improve until Thursday at the earliest.
