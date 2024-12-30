World
Bangkok hotel fire leaves 3 foreigners dead
Three foreigners have died in a hotel fire in Thailand, according to local media, including a Brazilian woman whose boyfriend proposed to her just last week and an American man.
The fire broke out at The Ember Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Bangkok Post, citing police. The fire is believed to have started on the fifth floor of the six-story hotel.
The three victims are a 24-year-old Brazilian woman, a 35-year-old U.S. man, and a 27-year-old Ukrainian man, the Bangkok Post reported. Seven others were injured, including a Japanese woman in critical condition, a Japanese man, a Dutch woman and man, a Chinese man, and a Thai hotel electrician.
The Brazilian woman was found dead in room 511, where the fire is believed to have originated. She had been staying in room 504 with her boyfriend, who proposed to her just a week earlier, but the two became separated once the fire began. Detectives believe she mistakenly entered room 511 while attempting to escape the smoke-filled hotel in the darkness.
The U.S. and Ukrainian men, the other fatal victims, died after being transported to a hospital. The American has been identified as 35-year-old Freeman Timothy Jr., according to the Bangkok Post.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Thai officials.
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
179 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea
-
US News1 week ago
Chinese satellite burns up over Louisiana, visible across the region
-
World1 week ago
Man accused of killing nearly 100 kangaroos north of Sydney
-
Legal3 days ago
4 dead, including suspect, in connected South Carolina shootings
-
World2 days ago
Man killed by shark while fishing off eastern Australia
-
Health7 days ago
First human case of H5 bird flu confirmed in Los Angeles County
-
World4 days ago
Russian missile allegedly caused Kazakhstan plane crash
-
World7 days ago
Cable car tower collapses at fair in Acapulco, Mexico