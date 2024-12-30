Bangkok hotel fire leaves 3 foreigners dead

Three foreigners have died in a hotel fire in Thailand, according to local media, including a Brazilian woman whose boyfriend proposed to her just last week and an American man.

The fire broke out at The Ember Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Bangkok Post, citing police. The fire is believed to have started on the fifth floor of the six-story hotel.

The three victims are a 24-year-old Brazilian woman, a 35-year-old U.S. man, and a 27-year-old Ukrainian man, the Bangkok Post reported. Seven others were injured, including a Japanese woman in critical condition, a Japanese man, a Dutch woman and man, a Chinese man, and a Thai hotel electrician.

The Brazilian woman was found dead in room 511, where the fire is believed to have originated. She had been staying in room 504 with her boyfriend, who proposed to her just a week earlier, but the two became separated once the fire began. Detectives believe she mistakenly entered room 511 while attempting to escape the smoke-filled hotel in the darkness.

Article continues below the player

The U.S. and Ukrainian men, the other fatal victims, died after being transported to a hospital. The American has been identified as 35-year-old Freeman Timothy Jr., according to the Bangkok Post.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Thai officials.