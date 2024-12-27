Bus accident in Northern Norway leaves 3 dead, multiple injured

A passenger bus accident has resulted in three deaths and at least four injuries in Northern Norway, according to officials. The bus was carrying passengers from eight different countries.

The police operations center received a report shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday about a bus that had driven off the road in Raftsundet, located in Norway’s Nordland region, officials said. Part of the bus plunged into a lake.

“The bus is partially underwater, and so far there are reports of three fatalities, four seriously injured, and a total of 58 people involved in the accident,” said Nordland Police. “Many foreign nationals are passengers on the bus.”

Passengers from eight different countries were reportedly aboard the bus at the time of the accident. According to the Global Times, citing Chinese Embassy officials, at least 15 Chinese nationals were on the bus. Five Chinese tourists sustained minor injuries, although it is unclear if they were included in the figures provided by Nordland Police.

The nationalities of the other victims and passengers remain unknown. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, but bad weather conditions were reported at the time of the accident.