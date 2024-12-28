Bus and truck collision in Eastern Mexico leaves 8 dead, dozens injured

A collision between a passenger bus and a truck has left eight people dead in eastern Mexico, according to officials. Nearly 30 others have been injured.

Mexican authorities in the state of Veracruz responded on Friday to reports of a crash involving an ADO bus and a tractor-trailer on the Perote-Xalapa highway, according to the state’s Prosecutor’s Office.

“So far, eight people are reported dead, including three males, four females, and one minor,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. “27 injured people are being treated in nearby hospitals.”

“The Government of Veracruz, in coordination with federal agencies and the state prosecutor’s office, is attending to passengers and relatives affected by the unfortunate accident on the Perote-Xalapa highway,” said Veracruz Governor Rocío Nahle. “We are providing all the necessary support.”

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, nor has responsibility been established. The condition of the injured is unknown.