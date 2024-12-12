ChatGPT and Sora experience outage, says OpenAI

ChatGPT and Sora, an A.I. video generator, are currently experiencing an outage, according to OpenAI, the company behind the tools. The issue has persisted for over two hours.



The outage was first reported at 5:17 p.m. Eastern Time. OpenAI provided an update, stating, “We are currently investigating the issue and will provide more updates shortly.”



As the issue continued, OpenAI released another update, detailing the problems users were experiencing. “We have reports of API calls returning errors, and difficulties logging in to platform.openai.com and ChatGPT,” they said. Shortly after, they announced that they had identified the issue and were working to implement a fix.



OpenAI later stated that “we are working as fast as we can to return service to normal and apologize for the downtime.” The latest update, posted at 7:03 p.m., indicated that they were continuing to work on resolving the outage.



Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that the company’s technology had reached 300 million active users each week, according to CNBC. Additionally, Apple recently released new software versions for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which include integrations with ChatGPT.



GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a type of artificial intelligence technology developed by OpenAI. It is designed to generate human-like text based on the input it receives. GPT has been widely popular since it’s release in 2022, being used in various applications, including language translation, text summarization, and chatbots like ChatGPT.