Business
ChatGPT and Sora experience outage, says OpenAI
ChatGPT and Sora, an A.I. video generator, are currently experiencing an outage, according to OpenAI, the company behind the tools. The issue has persisted for over two hours.
The outage was first reported at 5:17 p.m. Eastern Time. OpenAI provided an update, stating, “We are currently investigating the issue and will provide more updates shortly.”
As the issue continued, OpenAI released another update, detailing the problems users were experiencing. “We have reports of API calls returning errors, and difficulties logging in to platform.openai.com and ChatGPT,” they said. Shortly after, they announced that they had identified the issue and were working to implement a fix.
OpenAI later stated that “we are working as fast as we can to return service to normal and apologize for the downtime.” The latest update, posted at 7:03 p.m., indicated that they were continuing to work on resolving the outage.
Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that the company’s technology had reached 300 million active users each week, according to CNBC. Additionally, Apple recently released new software versions for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which include integrations with ChatGPT.
GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a type of artificial intelligence technology developed by OpenAI. It is designed to generate human-like text based on the input it receives. GPT has been widely popular since it’s release in 2022, being used in various applications, including language translation, text summarization, and chatbots like ChatGPT.
ChatGPT and Sora experience outage, says OpenAI
Five injured in Israel bus shooting; 12-Year-Old boy in critical condition
Plane crashes into vehicles in Victoria, Texas; 4 injured
Mexican federal congressman critically injured in shooting
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
North Carolina Amber Alert: Yesenia Lopez missing from Lenoir County
-
US News1 week ago
3 American and Canadian climbers missing on New Zealand mountain
-
World3 days ago
Passenger tries to forcefully divert Mexican flight to the U.S.
-
US News1 week ago
Police kill chainsaw-wielding man at Illinois senior living facility
-
World1 week ago
WHO dispatches team to investigate deadly unidentified disease in DR Congo
-
Politics2 days ago
Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to Marjorie Taylor Greene bomb threat
-
World6 days ago
DR. Congo officials on “maximum alert” due to unidentified flu-like disease
-
US News5 days ago
Arizona confirms first human cases of H5 bird flu