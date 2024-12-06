World
Drug-resistant bacteria claims lives of 13 minors in Mexico
Mexico’s Ministry of Health has reported an outbreak of bloodstream infections caused by a multidrug-resistant bacteria, which has led to 13 deaths, according to a statement released on Thursday. All of the cases are in minors.
At least 20 cases of infection from multidrug-resistant Klebsiella oxytoca have been identified in four health care units in the State of Mexico, close to Mexico City, including in three public clinics and one private clinic, according to the statement issued by Mexico’s Ministry of Health.
The outbreak has resulted in the deaths of 13 minors with comorbidities, the Ministry confirmed. Another 7 pediatric patients are hospitalized.
“This outbreak is preliminarily linked to parenteral nutrition intravenous solutions or to the supplies used for their application, which could be contaminated,” said the statement. “Initial investigations indicate possible contamination in SAFE’s (company) TPN solutions, but other hypotheses are not being ruled out.”
“Ongoing analyses seek to identify the source of the outbreak and permanent monitoring is being maintained to rule out possible outbreaks in other regions,” the Ministry added.
The Ministry has issued an epidemiological alert in response to the outbreak, and COFEPRIS, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks, followed with a health alert, temporarily suspending the use of intravenous parenteral nutrition solutions prepared by health company ‘Productos Hospitalarios, S.A. de C.V.’
Klebsiella oxytoca is a bacteria that can cause a range of infections, including bloodstream infections, pneumonia, and urinary tract infections. The multidrug-resistant (MDR) strain of Klebsiella oxytoca, as seen in this outbreak, is of particular concern due to its resistance to multiple antibiotics, making it more difficult to treat. MDR bacteria are a growing public health threat, as they can lead to more severe and harder-to-manage infections.
