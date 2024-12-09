Earthquake shakes western Nevada

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck western Nevada, with shaking felt in areas near the California border, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

The earthquake occurred at 3:08 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located 41 miles west of Carson City, Nevada, according to the USGS. Shaking was reported as far away as California’s Bay Area.

The USGS recorded the earthquake at a shallow depth of 7.7 miles. Initial assessments put the magnitude at 5.8, but it was later revised to 5.5.

Videos shared on social media showed swinging objects and water in pools moving slightly. According to the USGS, around 11,000 people in the immediate vicinity of the epicenter, including the town of Yerington, Nevada, may have experienced strong shaking. Light to moderate shaking was reported in Reno and Carson City.

Article continues below the player

Northern California also felt the earthquake, with areas around Lake Tahoe and Yosemite receiving earthquake alerts. Minor shaking was reported as far away as San Francisco and the Bay Area.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

On Thursday, the coastal area of Northern California experienced a very strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0, prompting a tsunami warning from southern Oregon to San Francisco, California, which was later canceled. The earthquake caused moderate damage in some areas close to the epicenter.

DID YOU FEEL THAT?

An earthquake was felt in Reno today – according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, a magnitude 5.73 quake hit between here and Yerington.



We caught our newsroom Christmas tree swaying during the quake – did you get any footage of things moving around? pic.twitter.com/zO0ydK6PU3 — 2 News Nevada (@KTVN) December 9, 2024