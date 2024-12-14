World
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Chile, shaking felt in Santiago
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Chile on Friday evening, with shaking reported in the nation’s capital, Santiago, according to seismologists.
The earthquake occurred at 8:38 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located 26 miles west of Molina, in the Maule region of Chile, and at a depth of 68 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Moderate shaking was felt across several areas of central Chile, including Santiago, according to the Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED). Videos on social media showed vehicles, household items, and trees swaying, particularly in tall buildings. Pool water was also seen sloshing strongly.
Light shaking may have been felt in parts of western Argentina. So far, no injuries or major damage have been reported. There is no risk of a tsunami.
Chile lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes. The country experienced the largest earthquake ever recorded in May 1960, a magnitude 9.5 quake that killed thousands.
Louisiana reports first presumptive human case of H5N1 bird flu
Vermont police captain seriously injured in shooting
Texas Amber Alert: Hazel Hodge-Lassiter missing from San Jacinto County
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Chile, shaking felt in Santiago
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
Passenger tries to forcefully divert Mexican flight to the U.S.
-
Health3 days ago
Five animals, including a cheetah and a mountain lion, die from bird flu at Arizona zoo
-
Politics5 days ago
Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to Marjorie Taylor Greene bomb threat
-
Legal17 hours ago
Texas Amber Alert: Hazel Hodge-Lassiter missing from San Jacinto County
-
Health1 week ago
WHO dispatches team to investigate deadly unidentified disease in DR Congo
-
Health1 week ago
DR. Congo officials on “maximum alert” due to unidentified flu-like disease
-
US News3 days ago
Plane crashes into vehicles in Victoria, Texas; 4 injured
-
Legal17 hours ago
Vermont police captain seriously injured in shooting