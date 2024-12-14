Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Chile, shaking felt in Santiago

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Chile on Friday evening, with shaking reported in the nation’s capital, Santiago, according to seismologists.

The earthquake occurred at 8:38 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located 26 miles west of Molina, in the Maule region of Chile, and at a depth of 68 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Moderate shaking was felt across several areas of central Chile, including Santiago, according to the Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED). Videos on social media showed vehicles, household items, and trees swaying, particularly in tall buildings. Pool water was also seen sloshing strongly.

Light shaking may have been felt in parts of western Argentina. So far, no injuries or major damage have been reported. There is no risk of a tsunami.

Article continues below the player

Chile lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes. The country experienced the largest earthquake ever recorded in May 1960, a magnitude 9.5 quake that killed thousands.