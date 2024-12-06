Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Northern California; tsunami warning lifted

A “very strong” magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday, with shaking reported as far away as San Francisco, Nevada, and Oregon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). A tsunami warning was issued shortly after the quake but was later canceled.

The earthquake struck at 10:44 a.m. local time with an epicenter off the California coast, approximately 39 miles east of Petrolia and 48 miles east-northeast of Fortuna in Humboldt county, according to the USGS. Some damage has been reported by local media and social media users.

The USGS recorded the earthquake at a very shallow depth of 0.37 miles below the ocean floor. Preliminary assessments placed the magnitude between 6.0 and 7.3 before it was finalized at 7.0.

A tsunami warning was issued five minutes after the earthquake by the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC). It covered parts of Northern California, including San Francisco and the Bay Area, as well as southern Oregon. The warning was canceled approximately an hour later.

Seismologists noted that the combination of the earthquake’s shallow depth, magnitude, and offshore epicenter likely contributed to the issuance of the tsunami warning.

Local media reported evacuations in the warned areas, with heavy traffic observed on some highways and law enforcement securing coastal locations. Aerial footage showed residents preparing their properties with sandbags, while a few surfers were seen in the water.

The USGS described the earthquake’s intensity as “very strong” near the epicenter, affecting areas such as Fortuna, Ferndale, and Redway. Moderate to strong shaking was reported in Eureka and surrounding regions.

“It was pretty frightening,” said a Humboldt county resident to CBS News. “All of a sudden it just started shaking. The first thing we were worried about was just grabbing one another and getting out of there.”

Shaking was also felt in San Francisco and the Bay Area, in Reno, Nevada, and in southern Oregon, according to reports submitted to the USGS and videos shared on social media. Footage from San Francisco showed water moving in swimming pools and hanging objects swaying slightly.

Local authorities reported damage in some areas. Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal confirmed cracked foundations in homes, broken windows, and shattered glass, according to Reuters. Videos from social media showed items knocked off shelves in supermarkets and bars.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the earthquake or the tsunami evacuations. Authorities continue to assess the situation.