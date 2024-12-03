US News
Mass shooting in Chicago leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
A mass shooting at a social gathering in southwest Chicago has left 3 people dead and 5 others injured, according to officials. No arrests were immediately made.
At approximately 2:10 p.m. on Monday, officers from the Chicago Police Department’s 8th District responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of West 59th Street, police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein said. Upon arrival, officers found eight people with gunshot wounds.
According to Hein, the victims include four males and four females, all of Hispanic descent, aged between 20 and 35. Three males were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other five victims were being treated at local hospitals.
The incident occurred during a social gathering at a home, in which police have responded previously. No suspects have been identified, and the motive for the attack remains unclear.
Chicago police are requesting that anyone with information about the incident call area one detectives or submit a tip at cpdtip.com.
