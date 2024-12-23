Legal
North Carolina police officer fatally shot inside grocery store in Greensboro
A North Carolina police officer has been fatally shot while responding to a report of an armed man inside a grocery store, according to officials. The suspect has been apprehended.
Police Officer Michael Horan was responding to a call about a man with a firearm inside a Food Lion on the 4700 block of Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Police Chief MJ Harris. The shooting that led to Horan’s death occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday.
The suspect has been arrested, according to Chief Harris. Aerial footage from WJZY showed the suspect being apprehended on I-40 near the Duplin-Sampson county line.
“We want to honor the life and service of Officer Michael Horan, who was killed in the line of duty this morning,” said Chief Harris. “We ask that you please keep his family, friends, and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers.”
“Michael Horan helped me along the way with getting my Emergency Medical Technician Certification in New Jersey,” said EMS Lieutenant Charles Roach. “I struggled and was shocked that I even passed due to my Autism and my anxiety. He stuck with me the whole way and didn’t doubt me for one second. He is a true hero and will be tremendously missed.”
A fundraiser has been organized for Officer Horan’s family, and memorials have been set up inside the Greensboro Police Headquarters, according to Chief Harris.
