Texas woman charged for locking girl in dog cage

A Texas woman has been arrested after being accused of locking a 7-year-old girl in a dog cage beneath a Christmas tree, according to KTRK. The girl was reportedly kicked while inside the cage.

Rose Anderson, who appeared before a Harris County Magistrate on Sunday, is accused of committing the incident “on or around” December 13, according to court documents cited by KTRK. Anderson and the victim are relatives.

Anderson’s alleged motive was to “discipline” the child for her behavior at school. She reportedly restrained the girl using zip ties, duct-taped her mouth, and kicked her while the child was confined in the cage.

The girl reportedly did not have access to food, water, or a bathroom, “forcing the little girl to urinate on herself,” according to Shannon Ryan of KTRK. Court documents also indicated that the victim was left alone for hours while being confined.

Anderson faces charges of unlawful restraint, and her bond has been set at $10,000.