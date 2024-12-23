Legal
Texas woman charged for locking girl in dog cage
A Texas woman has been arrested after being accused of locking a 7-year-old girl in a dog cage beneath a Christmas tree, according to KTRK. The girl was reportedly kicked while inside the cage.
Rose Anderson, who appeared before a Harris County Magistrate on Sunday, is accused of committing the incident “on or around” December 13, according to court documents cited by KTRK. Anderson and the victim are relatives.
Anderson’s alleged motive was to “discipline” the child for her behavior at school. She reportedly restrained the girl using zip ties, duct-taped her mouth, and kicked her while the child was confined in the cage.
The girl reportedly did not have access to food, water, or a bathroom, “forcing the little girl to urinate on herself,” according to Shannon Ryan of KTRK. Court documents also indicated that the victim was left alone for hours while being confined.
Anderson faces charges of unlawful restraint, and her bond has been set at $10,000.
Texas woman charged for locking girl in dog cage
Bill Clinton hospitalized for fever, reportedly in good spirits
Man accused of killing nearly 100 kangaroos north of Sydney
Chinese satellite burns up over Louisiana, visible across the region
Most Viewed
-
US News2 days ago
Chinese satellite burns up over Louisiana, visible across the region
-
US News5 days ago
Two dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
-
Health6 days ago
Delaware reports probable human case of H5 bird flu
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Hazel Hodge-Lassiter missing from San Jacinto County
-
World21 hours ago
Man accused of killing nearly 100 kangaroos north of Sydney
-
World7 days ago
Powerful earthquake in Vanuatu severely damages U.S., U.K., French embassies
-
World3 days ago
2 killed, nearly 70 injured in vehicle ramming attack at German Christmas market
-
Legal1 week ago
Vermont police captain seriously injured in shooting