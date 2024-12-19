US News
One dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
A train derailed after an accident and struck a touristic building in western Texas, according to officials. One person has died and another four have been injured, one of them seriously.
The derailment occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday near Oak Street and Dot Stafford Street in Pecos, Texas, according to the town’s social media. Reeves County officials confirmed that the train struck the Chamber of Commerce building after derailing.
“We have a tractor-trailer that was struck by a train, causing a derailment” said the city manager of Pecos. “We do have one casualty, one serious injury that has been transported to Odessa, and we have three that were treated here at Reeve’s regional (hospital).”
A video circulating on social media captured the moments leading up to the derailment, showing a stationary truck blocking the rails shortly before the train collided with it. Footage shared by Reeves County showed severe damage to one side of the Chamber of Commerce building, while the rest of the structure appeared to remain intact.
Pecos, a small city in western Texas located between Odessa and El Paso, has a population of approximately 13,000. The Pecos Chamber of Commerce is a private, non-profit organization that supports local businesses and promotes tourism in the area.
At least 100 North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine war, South Korea says
Arson at karaoke bar in Vietnam claims 11 lives; suspect in custody
One dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
Massive fire rips through Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo
Most Viewed
-
Health2 days ago
Delaware reports probable human case of H5 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Hazel Hodge-Lassiter missing from San Jacinto County
-
World2 days ago
Powerful earthquake in Vanuatu severely damages U.S., U.K., French embassies
-
Legal5 days ago
Vermont police captain seriously injured in shooting
-
Health1 week ago
Five animals, including a cheetah and a mountain lion, die from bird flu at Arizona zoo
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Chile, shaking felt in Santiago
-
Politics1 week ago
Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to Marjorie Taylor Greene bomb threat
-
Business1 week ago
ChatGPT and Sora experience outage, says OpenAI