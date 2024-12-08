U.S. airstrikes target ISIS in Syria following Assad’s fall

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have carried out a series of precision airstrikes targeting ISIS camps and operatives in Syria, according to a statement released on Sunday. The strikes come as President Biden pledged not to let ISIS exploit the current situation following the fall of Assad’s regime.

The operation targeted over 75 sites in Eastern Syria using various U.S. Air Force assets, including B-52 bombers, F-15 fighter jets, and A-10 aircraft, according to the statement. Initial assessments indicated no civilian casualties.

According to CENTCOM, these strikes are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt and degrade ISIS capabilities, aiming to prevent the group from conducting external operations or reestablishing its presence in the region.

“We will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla. “All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way.”

The strikes occurred less than a day after Bashar al-Assad’s regime fell. A swift offensive, led by Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) opposition forces in coordination with other rebel groups, captured the nation’s capital, Damascus, forcing Assad to flee the country to Russia.

President Biden addressed the developments in Syria, affirming that the U.S. will “ensure stability in Eastern Syria” and that U.S. personnel will continue operations in the region to prevent ISIS from taking advantage of the power vacuum.

“We are clear-eyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum,” Biden said during a televised speech. “We will not let that happen.”