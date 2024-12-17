Powerful earthquake in Vanuatu severely damages U.S., U.K., French embassies

A powerful earthquake in Vanuatu has caused significant damage to a building housing the U.S. and French embassies, as well as the U.K.’s and New Zealand’s High Commission offices, according to footage shared on social media. It is not yet known if there have been any casualties inside the building.

The magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck at 12:47 p.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was located 19 miles west of Port Vila, Vanuatu’s capital, at a depth of 27 miles.

A video shared on social media showed severe damage to La Casa d’Andrea e Luciano, a recently inaugurated building in Port Vila that houses the U.S. and French embassies, as well as the U.K.’s and New Zealand’s High Commission offices. It is not yet known if there have been any casualties in the building.

“The U.S. Embassy in Port Vila has sustained considerable damage and is closed until further notice,” said a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby. In a separate statement, New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “Our High Commission building, which is co-located with the United States, the French, and the United Kingdom, has sustained significant damage.”

Multiple bodies have been observed in other places in Port Vila, according to AFP citing witnesses. Footage from locals showed several collapsed buildings or with heavy damage, besides the building housing the embassies.

Following the earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued for the coasts of Vanuatu in the southern Pacific Ocean, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC). The warning was later canceled after minor waves of up to 10 in (25 cm) were observed.

Vanuatu lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a geologically active zone that encircles the Pacific Ocean and is known for its frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country regularly experiences major seismic events, making it one of the most earthquake-prone areas in the world.