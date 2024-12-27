WHO director caught in Israel Sana’a Airport strike; UN crew member injured

Israeli airstrikes targeted Yemen’s Sana’a airport while the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General was about to board a flight, the official confirmed. A United Nations air service crew member was injured in the attack.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, was concluding an official trip to Sana’a to negotiate the release of detained United Nations staff and to assess Yemen’s health and humanitarian situation, the health official said in a statement on Thursday.

“As we were about to board our flight from Sana’a, the airport came under aerial bombardment,” Dr. Tedros said. “One of our plane’s crew members was injured. The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge — just a few meters from where we were — and the runway were damaged.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the escalation between Yemen and Israel, according to a spokesperson, who also confirmed that a UN Humanitarian Air Service crew member was injured.

“A high-level UN delegation, headed by World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was at the airport when the strikes occurred,” said the spokesperson. “Humanitarian relief personnel must not be targeted and must be respected and protected at all times.”

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) stated in a separate statement that “One WFP-contracted aircrew member was injured during the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

The Houthis have recently intensified their missile and drone attacks on Israel, particularly in Tel Aviv. In response, Israel has conducted airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, targeting infrastructure such as airports, power stations, and ports.