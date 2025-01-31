Alabama woman pleads guilty in monkey cruelty video network

An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to create and distribute animal crushing videos of monkeys, according to the district court. Law enforcement found nearly 700 videos and 11,000 images depicting the torture of the animals.

Stacey Storey, 49, and her co-conspirators administered and were members of private online chat groups on an encrypted messaging platform to fund, view, distribute, and promote videos depicting the torture, murder, and sexually sadistic mutilation of juvenile and adult monkeys, according to the Eastern District of Virginia.

Storey and her group collectively funded the creation of the videos by co-conspirators outside of the United States who tortured, performed sexually sadistic mutilation of, and murdered the animals. The foreign complices recorded and transmitted the videos to Storey and her group, who would then distribute them to the broader online chat group members, including Storey.

Between at least August 2021 and July 2022, Storey received hundreds of electronic payments from to fund, among other things, the creation of new animal crush videos by videographers.

Article continues below the player

Storey and others had direct communications with a person in Indonesia who hired the videographers. Storey and others routinely directed and paid for the creation of the videos, including directing the videographers on how to torture the animals. Storey sent numerous payments for the videos.

In June 2022, Storey distributed a video to the online chat groups depicting the torture of a juvenile monkey using a jar of ants and sodomy with an object, causing the monkey’s death. Storey stated, “Enjoy this one ladies and gents,” and suggested, “If you guys would like to send in a small donation for this guy a little bonus for a job well done that we’ve always wanted to see would be absolutely amazing.”

A year later, law enforcement seized Storey’s electronic devices. Storey’s electronic media and accounts contained over 675 videos and 11,000 images depicting animal crushing.

Co-conspirator Michael Macartney, 51, of Chesapeake, pled guilty on April 30, 2024. Macartney was sentenced on Oct. 1, 2024, to three years and six months in prison. Co-conspirator Jeffrey Radtke, 61, of Bloomington, Minnesota, pled guilty on Sept. 24, 2024. Radtke is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13 and faces up to five years in prison. Co-conspirator Drexel Venero, 30, of Rockville, Maryland, pled guilty on December 12, 2024. Venero is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22, 2025.

Storey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10 and faces up to five years in prison. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth M. Yusi is prosecuting the case, according to the attorney’s office of the Eastern District of Virginia.