Armed man arrested after attending Capitol tour; officer suspended

A Massachusetts man carrying a handgun and reportedly experiencing “suicidal thoughts” was arrested at the U.S. Capitol Complex, according to police. An officer has been suspended after failing to prevent the armed man from entering the Capitol.

On Tuesday, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) received a report about a man with mental health concerns and suicidal thoughts who was believed to be armed and in the area, according to a statement released by USCP on Thursday. At approximately 1:15 p.m., USCP officers spotted the man’s car and discovered that he had recently entered the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) and participated in a Capitol tour.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the man was found leaving the Library of Congress after the tour and walking toward his car. He was stopped by police and searched. Officers found a 9mm concealed handgun on his person, prompting his arrest.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old James A. Faber of Massachusetts. He has been charged with multiple offenses, including unlawful activities, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

USCP security footage shows the man entering the Capitol through the south CVC checkpoint. After the magnetometers sounded, an officer conducted a secondary hand search but allowed the man to enter the building. The officer has since been suspended pending an investigation.

“At this time, there is no indication that the man intended to harm Congress,” said the USCP. “Thankfully, nobody was hurt.”