Breaking News
At least 10 people killed in vehicle attack in New Orleans
At least 10 people were killed and 30 others were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into crowds along Bourbon Street in New Orleans, according to local officials. Gunfire was also heard.
The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville in the city’s French Quarter. Footage shared by a witness showed gunfire when an officer approached the vehicle, though it’s unclear who fired the shots.
“The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street,” the city said in a statement. “There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities. Public safety partners are responding on scene.”
The status of the attacker was not immediately clear. Police are expected to hold a press conference around 6:30 a.m.
“A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning,” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said in a statement. “Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”
According to local TV channel WDSU, the death toll has risen to 12, though officials have yet to confirm that. The channel says an officer was shot and is recovering in hospital.
“All I seen was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” 22-year-old witness Kevin Garcia told CNN. “A body came flying at me,” he said, adding that he also heard gunshots being fired.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
NOPD source states that as many as 10 fatalities after driver in pickup truck plowed into crowd on Bourbon Street. Multiple more injuries. Mayor and police chief on scene. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/zJLW05enDA— LBJ📺📻 (@lbjnola) January 1, 2025
