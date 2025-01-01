Breaking News
15 killed, dozens injured in New Orleans terrorist attack
At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured after the driver of a Ford pickup truck plowed into a crowd along Bourbon Street in New Orleans, in what the FBI has classified as an act of terrorism. The suspect was fatally shot during an exchange of fire with police.
The suspect drove the truck into a crowd at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville in the city’s French Quarter, the FBI said. After striking the crowd, he exited the vehicle and opened fire on local law enforcement, injuring two officers before being shot dead.
The attack claimed at least 15 lives, according to New Orleans Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna. The City of New Orleans had earlier confirmed the death toll at 10, with 30 injured transported to hospitals. It is unclear whether the updated death toll includes victims who succumbed to their injuries at the hospital or were found at the scene.
The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas and an army veteran, according to the FBI and authorities, which also confirmed that additional suspects are being sought. The incident has been classified as a terrorist attack.
“The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism,” the agency said in a statement. “We are aggressively running down all leads to identify any possible associates of the subject.”
An ISIS flag mounted on the back of the truck and writings suggesting the attack was inspired by ISIS were found at the scene, according to the FBI and CNN.
Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were discovered in the suspect’s vehicle, wired for remote detonation, according to the Associated Press (AP). Additional explosives were located around the French Quarter.
“A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning,” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said in a statement. “Please join Sharon and me in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge everyone near the scene to avoid the area.”
“All I saw was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” 22-year-old witness Kevin Garcia told CNN. “A body came flying at me,” he said, adding that he also heard gunshots.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl quarter final set in New Orleans has been postponed until tomorrow, according to a statement by the game’s committee. This is the first time the Sugar Bowl has been postponed since Hurricane Katrina in 2015.
