Brazilian official shot dead inside City Hall near São Paulo; suspect barricaded
A local Brazilian official has been shot and killed inside a City Hall in Greater São Paulo, according to local media. The suspect is reportedly barricaded inside the building.
Gunfire was reported on Monday afternoon inside Osasco Municipality City Hall, according to Brazilian media citing officials. The Deputy Secretary of Security, Adilson Custódio Moreira, was allegedly shot by a guard following a meeting.
Osasco City Hall stated that the incident stemmed from a disagreement between members of the civil guard, according to Metropoles. The deputy secretary had been holding a meeting with several municipal guards. At the end of the meeting, he invited anyone who wished to speak privately to stay.
One guard remained in the room and, according to accounts from those present at City Hall, gunshots were heard shortly afterward. The alleged shooter reportedly locked the door, preventing employees from entering to assess the situation.
An update by Cidade Alerta indicates that the official has reportedly died after the shooting. The status of the suspect remains unclear.
