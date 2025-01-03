British citizen among 14 killed in New Orleans attack

A British citizen has been confirmed as one of the 14 victims of the New Orleans attack on New Year’s Eve, according to the city’s Coroner’s Office, making them the only foreigner known to have died in the attack.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released a list on Friday of the victims of the January 1 terrorist attack on Bourbon Street. Among the victims is a British citizen whose identity is being withheld at the family’s request.

The British national died from blunt force injuries sustained on Bourbon Street, according to the Coroner’s Office. All but one of the 14 victims of the attack have been identified. Among the 13 identified victims, the British citizen is the only foreigner to have died as a result of the attack.

On January 1, during New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans, a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran named Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring over 30 others. After crashing the vehicle, Jabbar exited and engaged in a shootout with police officers, during which he was fatally shot.

The FBI identified Jabbar as being inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS), with an ISIS flag found attached to the back of the truck during the attack. Prior to the incident, Jabbar had posted videos online pledging allegiance to ISIS and detailing his plans.