World
Chad Presidential Palace attack ends with 18 gunmen dead
An armed attack on the Presidential Palace of Chad, in Western Africa, failed after the gunmen were neutralized, according to officials. The attack left 19 dead and nine wounded, most of whom were attackers.
Gunfire was reported in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Security sources told AFP that an armed commando opened fire inside the presidency before being overpowered by the presidential guard.
The commando consisted of 24 gunmen, of whom 18 were killed and six wounded, according to Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah. The attack also resulted in one fatality and three injuries, including one serious, among government forces.
“The situation is completely under control,” Koulamallah said during a live Facebook broadcast. “This entire attempt at destabilization has been eradicated.”
Just hours before the attack, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held several meetings in N’Djamena with Chadian officials. No Chinese envoys were harmed.
Chad recently held a series of elections aimed at transitioning from military to civilian rule following the death of long-time President Idriss Déby in 2021. In May 2024, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, the transitional leader and son of the late president, won the presidential election with 61% of the vote.
Parliamentary and municipal elections in December 2024 were marked by low voter turnout and boycotts from opposition parties over concerns about credibility. These elections occurred amidst ongoing security challenges, including gunfire near the presidential palace in January 2025.
Shooting in southern Georgia leaves 3 wounded, including suspect
Chad Presidential Palace attack ends with 18 gunmen dead
Newborn rescued moments after birth on migrant boat off Spain’s Canary Islands
Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia kill 13, over 30 injured
